Is Assertio (ASRT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Assertio (ASRT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Assertio is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ASRT has moved about 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 23.9%. As we can see, Assertio is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Humana (HUM), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.1%.

The consensus estimate for Humana's current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Assertio is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 220 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 29.3% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Humana belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #59. The industry has moved +1.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Assertio and Humana as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





