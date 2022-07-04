Is Assertio (ASRT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Assertio (ASRT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Assertio is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1193 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 15.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ASRT has returned about 44.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -14%. As we can see, Assertio is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 80.2%.

For ProPhase Labs, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 103.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Assertio is a member of the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 225 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.5% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better in this area. ProPhase Labs, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Assertio and ProPhase Labs, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

