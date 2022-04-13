Is Assertio (ASRT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Assertio (ASRT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Assertio is one of 1186 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASRT has moved about 40.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.8% on average. This means that Assertio is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Histogen Inc (HSTO) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.1%.

For Histogen Inc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 16.2% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better in this area.

Histogen Inc, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 95-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved -10.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Assertio and Histogen Inc as they could maintain their solid performance.

