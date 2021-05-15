Is Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Aspira Women's Health Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2021 Aspira Women's Health had debt of US$4.48m, up from US$1.24m in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$59.4m in cash, leading to a US$54.9m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Aspira Women's Health's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:AWH Debt to Equity History May 15th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Aspira Women's Health had liabilities of US$6.15m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.82m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$59.4m in cash and US$952.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$50.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Aspira Women's Health could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Aspira Women's Health has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aspira Women's Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Aspira Women's Health's revenue was pretty flat, and it made a negative EBIT. While that's not too bad, we'd prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is Aspira Women's Health?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Aspira Women's Health had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$15m of cash and made a loss of US$20m. Given it only has net cash of US$54.9m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Aspira Women's Health that you should be aware of.

