Is Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Aspira Women's Health's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Aspira Women's Health had US$2.97m of debt, up from US$2.15m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$44.9m in cash, leading to a US$41.9m net cash position.

A Look At Aspira Women's Health's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Aspira Women's Health had liabilities of US$6.41m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.13m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$44.9m as well as receivables valued at US$1.10m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$36.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Aspira Women's Health is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Aspira Women's Health has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aspira Women's Health's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Aspira Women's Health reported revenue of US$6.4m, which is a gain of 42%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Aspira Women's Health?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Aspira Women's Health had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$25m and booked a US$29m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$41.9m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Aspira Women's Health may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Aspira Women's Health that you should be aware of.

