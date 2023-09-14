Is Aspira Women's Health (AWH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aspira (AWH) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aspira is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1110 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aspira is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWH's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AWH has gained about 22.9% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.9%. This means that Aspira is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Compugen (CGEN). The stock has returned 46.7% year-to-date.

For Compugen, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aspira is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 95 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 4.7% so far this year, so AWH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Compugen, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 533-stock industry is ranked #101. The industry has moved -13% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aspira and Compugen as they could maintain their solid performance.

