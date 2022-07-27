Is Aspen Technology (AZPN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aspen Technology (AZPN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aspen Technology is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 665 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aspen Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZPN's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AZPN has moved about 18.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -28.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aspen Technology is outperforming its peers so far this year.

DZS Inc. (DZSI) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.8%.

In DZS Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aspen Technology belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 148 individual companies and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 52.6% this year, meaning that AZPN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, DZS Inc. belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #50. The industry has moved -44.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Aspen Technology and DZS Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.