Is Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Using Debt Sensibly?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Aspen Aerogels Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Aspen Aerogels had US$3.68m in debt in June 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$102.3m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$98.6m.

How Strong Is Aspen Aerogels' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ASPN Debt to Equity History October 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Aspen Aerogels had liabilities of US$28.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$16.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$102.3m as well as receivables valued at US$19.4m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$76.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Aspen Aerogels could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Aspen Aerogels has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aspen Aerogels's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Aspen Aerogels had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 21%, to US$107m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Aspen Aerogels?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Aspen Aerogels lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$13m and booked a US$26m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$98.6m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Aspen Aerogels is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

