Is ASML Stock a Buy After Another Huge Quarter?

ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) may be the most important company in the chip industry today, and it reported another great quarter this week. But the valuation has gotten stretched even based on 2030 projections. Jason Hall, Jon Quast, and Travis Hoium discuss whether this is a stock to buy at current prices.

*Stock prices used were end of day prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than ASML

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and ASML wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jon Quast has positions in ASML. Travis Hoium has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.