Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ASML and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

ASML Holding N.V. is one of 620 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 20.72% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ASML has moved about 29.31% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 8.54% on average. This means that ASML Holding N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.28% so far this year, so ASML is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ASML. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.