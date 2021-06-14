Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ASML Holding N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 21.96% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ASML has returned about 42.92% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 15.24% on average. As we can see, ASML Holding N.V. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ASML is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.98% so far this year, so ASML is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ASML as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

