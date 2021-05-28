Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ASML Holding N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 620 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 21.49% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASML has returned 36.37% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 12.19%. This means that ASML Holding N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 41.38% so far this year, meaning that ASML is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ASML as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

