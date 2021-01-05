Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ASML Holding N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 1.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ASML has gained about 2.52% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -1.26% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ASML Holding N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.84% this year, meaning that ASML is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ASML. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

