Is ASML Holding (ASML) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is ASML (ASML) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ASML is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 653 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASML has returned 20.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -31.6%. This means that ASML is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Etsy (ETSY). The stock has returned 12.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Etsy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 21.2% so far this year, meaning that ASML is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Etsy belongs to the Internet - Services industry. This 45-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved -37.9% year to date.

ASML and Etsy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

