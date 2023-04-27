Is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is one of 1149 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLN's full-year earnings has moved 25.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ASLN has returned 133.1% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.9%. This means that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Sanofi (SNY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.1%.

For Sanofi, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 553 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that ASLN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Sanofi belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #39. The industry has moved +2.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sanofi as they could maintain their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.