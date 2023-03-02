Is ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (ASLN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1172 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLN's full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ASLN has returned 98.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aspira (AWH) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.7%.

In Aspira's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 556 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.4% this year, meaning that ASLN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Aspira belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry. This 98-stock industry is currently ranked #88. The industry has moved -2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aspira as they could maintain their solid performance.

