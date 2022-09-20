Is Ashford (AINC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Ashford (AINC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ashford is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 884 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ashford is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AINC's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AINC has returned about 7.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -14.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ashford is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Axis Capital (AXS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.3%.

In Axis Capital's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Ashford belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24.3% so far this year, meaning that AINC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Axis Capital, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #89. The industry has moved -4.4% so far this year.

Ashford and Axis Capital could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





