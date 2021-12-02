Is Ashford (AINC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ashford (AINC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ashford is a member of our Finance group, which includes 904 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Ashford is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AINC's full-year earnings has moved 29.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AINC has moved about 112.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.3%. This means that Ashford is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL). The stock is up 54.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle's current year EPS has increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ashford belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 15.9% so far this year, meaning that AINC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Jones Lang LaSalle falls under the Real Estate - Operations industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.8%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Ashford and Jones Lang LaSalle as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

