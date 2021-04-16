Is ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ASE Technology Holding Co. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 623 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASX's full-year earnings has moved 33.33% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ASX has returned 29.97% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 14.75%. This means that ASE Technology Holding Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ASX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.31% so far this year, meaning that ASX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

