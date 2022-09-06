Is ASE Technology (ASX) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is ASE Technology (ASX). ASX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.90. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.11. Over the past 52 weeks, ASX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.35 and as low as 5.54, with a median of 7.97.

We also note that ASX holds a PEG ratio of 0.26. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ASX's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.54. Over the last 12 months, ASX's PEG has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.30.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that ASE Technology is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ASX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.



