Is Asbury Automotive Group's (NYSE:ABG) 206% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

While Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 19% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been very strong. It's fair to say most would be happy with 206% the gain in that time. Generally speaking the long term returns will give you a better idea of business quality than short periods can. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it's cheap now.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Asbury Automotive Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 21% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 25% average annual increase in the share price. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:ABG Earnings Per Share Growth June 25th 2021

We know that Asbury Automotive Group has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Asbury Automotive Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 117% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 25%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Asbury Automotive Group better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Asbury Automotive Group .

