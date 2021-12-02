Is Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Asbury Automotive Group Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Asbury Automotive Group had debt of US$1.62b at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$2.04b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$330.6m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.29b.

How Healthy Is Asbury Automotive Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:ABG Debt to Equity History December 2nd 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Asbury Automotive Group had liabilities of US$659.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.61b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$330.6m and US$106.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.83b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Asbury Automotive Group has a market capitalization of US$3.79b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Asbury Automotive Group's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.8), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 10.1 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, Asbury Automotive Group grew its EBIT by 93% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Asbury Automotive Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Asbury Automotive Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Our View

Happily, Asbury Automotive Group's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its level of total liabilities. Zooming out, Asbury Automotive Group seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Asbury Automotive Group .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

