Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG). ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.54, which compares to its industry's average of 11.46. Over the past 52 weeks, ABG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.94 and as low as 4.06, with a median of 9.95.

Investors will also notice that ABG has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABG's industry has an average PEG of 1.94 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, ABG's PEG has been as high as 1.21 and as low as 0.22, with a median of 0.65.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that ABG has a P/CF ratio of 9.58. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.41. Over the past 52 weeks, ABG's P/CF has been as high as 9.87 and as low as 3.53, with a median of 7.82.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Asbury Automotive Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ABG is an impressive value stock right now.

