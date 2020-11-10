Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Asbury Automotive Group is one of 206 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 19.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ABG has returned 9.57% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 35.42%. As we can see, Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, ABG is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.14% so far this year, so ABG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

ABG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

