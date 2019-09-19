Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Asbury Automotive Group is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 3.73% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ABG has returned 51.46% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 22.03%. This means that Asbury Automotive Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ABG is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.81% so far this year, meaning that ABG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track ABG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

