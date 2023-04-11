Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Asbury Automotive Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABG has returned 9.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 6.7%. This means that Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC). The stock has returned 121.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Solo Brands, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 10.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Asbury Automotive Group belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.2% so far this year, so ABG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Solo Brands, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #87. The industry has moved +15.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Asbury Automotive Group and Solo Brands, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.