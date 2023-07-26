Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Asbury Automotive Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 221 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ABG has returned 21.8% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 17.5%. This means that Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arcos Dorados (ARCO). The stock has returned 33.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Arcos Dorados' current year EPS has increased 12.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Asbury Automotive Group belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.8% so far this year, meaning that ABG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arcos Dorados belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #42. The industry has moved +12.4% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Asbury Automotive Group and Arcos Dorados. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

