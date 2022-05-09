Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Asbury Automotive Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 230 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 17.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ABG has moved about 10.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -22%. This shows that Asbury Automotive Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arcos Dorados (ARCO). The stock has returned 18.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Arcos Dorados' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Asbury Automotive Group is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.2% this year, meaning that ABG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arcos Dorados falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #214. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Asbury Automotive Group and Arcos Dorados. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

