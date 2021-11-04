Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Asbury Automotive Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 2.66% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ABG has returned about 25.02% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 4.05%. As we can see, Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, ABG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 44.74% so far this year, so ABG is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

ABG will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

