Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Asbury Automotive Group is one of 204 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 13.04% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ABG has gained about 4.34% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 39.10%. This means that Asbury Automotive Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ABG belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.14% this year, meaning that ABG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track ABG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.