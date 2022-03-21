Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Asbury Automotive Group is one of 231 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 43.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ABG has moved about 10.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 5.5% on average. This means that Asbury Automotive Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ethan Allen (ETD) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.8%.

The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen's current year EPS has increased 5.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Asbury Automotive Group belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #18 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.7% so far this year, so ABG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ethan Allen falls under the Retail - Home Furnishings industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Asbury Automotive Group and Ethan Allen. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.