Is Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Asbury Automotive Group is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 220 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ABG has moved about 12.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 9.1% on average. This shows that Asbury Automotive Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dillard's (DDS). The stock is up 288.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dillard's' current year EPS has increased 70.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Asbury Automotive Group belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.8% so far this year, meaning that ABG is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dillard's, however, belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. Currently, this 3-stock industry is ranked #4. The industry has moved +83% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Asbury Automotive Group and Dillard's as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.