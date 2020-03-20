Is Arvinas (ARVN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arvinas (ARVN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Arvinas is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ARVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARVN's full-year earnings has moved 1.36% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARVN has returned about 0.17% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 19.92%. This means that Arvinas is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ARVN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.53% so far this year, so ARVN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track ARVN. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

