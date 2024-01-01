Is Arvinas (ARVN) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arvinas, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1084 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arvinas, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARVN's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ARVN has gained about 20.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 2.4% on average. As we can see, Arvinas, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, ImmunoGen (IMGN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 497.8%.

In ImmunoGen's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 159.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arvinas, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 524 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.4% so far this year, meaning that ARVN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ImmunoGen, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 194-stock industry is ranked #66. The industry has moved -0.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Arvinas, Inc. and ImmunoGen as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.