Is Artivion (AORT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Artivion (AORT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Artivion is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1051 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 2500% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AORT has returned 14.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 0.8% on average. This means that Artivion is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cencora (COR). The stock has returned 13.9% year-to-date.

For Cencora, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Artivion is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that AORT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cencora belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 59-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved +0.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Artivion and Cencora. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Artivion, Inc. (AORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.