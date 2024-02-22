Is Artivion (AORT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Artivion (AORT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Artivion is one of 1067 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 2500% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AORT has moved about 9.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 6%. This shows that Artivion is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Boston Scientific (BSX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.7%.

Over the past three months, Boston Scientific's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Artivion is a member of the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 91 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.4% this year, meaning that AORT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Boston Scientific, however, belongs to the Medical - Products industry. Currently, this 96-stock industry is ranked #166. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.

Artivion and Boston Scientific could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Artivion, Inc. (AORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.