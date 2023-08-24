Is Artivion (AORT) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Artivion (AORT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Artivion is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1114 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artivion is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AORT's full-year earnings has moved 27.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AORT has gained about 44.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Artivion is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Augmedix, Inc. (AUGX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 226.3%.

The consensus estimate for Augmedix, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Artivion belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.1% so far this year, so AORT is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Augmedix, Inc. falls under the Medical Info Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +27.2%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Artivion and Augmedix, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

