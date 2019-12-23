Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 12.19. APAM's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.58 and as low as 7.22, with a median of 10.16, all within the past year.

We also note that APAM holds a PEG ratio of 1.05. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. APAM's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.27. Over the past 52 weeks, APAM's PEG has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.40.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that APAM has a P/CF ratio of 10.90. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 17.73. Within the past 12 months, APAM's P/CF has been as high as 12.74 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 10.16.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Artisan Partners Asset Management is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, APAM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

