Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is one of 844 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 2.59% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, APAM has returned 6.16% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.34%. This means that Artisan Partners Asset Management is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, APAM belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.43% this year, meaning that APAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track APAM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

