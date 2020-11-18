Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a member of our Finance group, which includes 896 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 6.58% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, APAM has gained about 41.34% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 6.33% on average. This means that Artisan Partners Asset Management is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, APAM belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.97% so far this year, so APAM is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track APAM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

