Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APAM and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is one of 891 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 29.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APAM has moved about 19.77% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -15.40% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Artisan Partners Asset Management is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, APAM belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.61% so far this year, so APAM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on APAM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

