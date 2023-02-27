Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 870 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artisan Partners Asset Management is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, APAM has returned 10.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 4.7% on average. This shows that Artisan Partners Asset Management is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). The stock is up 65.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Coinbase Global, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Artisan Partners Asset Management belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.5% so far this year, meaning that APAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Coinbase Global, Inc. however, belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +7.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Artisan Partners Asset Management and Coinbase Global, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.