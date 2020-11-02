Is Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 898 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 6.58% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, APAM has gained about 23.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 17.66% on average. This shows that Artisan Partners Asset Management is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, APAM is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that APAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

APAM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.