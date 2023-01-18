Is Artificial Intelligence a Fad or the Next Big Thing?

Artificial intelligence has captured the tech world's attention in the last six months, but it may not be a big moneymaker for investors quite yet. In this video, Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss some of the biggest AI models today, companies taking advantage of the technology, and where to look for disruption over the next decade.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 12, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 18, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 9, 2023

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.