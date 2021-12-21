Is Artesian Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

A look at the shareholders of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Artesian Resources is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of US$435m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Artesian Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Artesian Resources?

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Ownership Breakdown December 21st 2021

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Artesian Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Artesian Resources' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2021

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Artesian Resources. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.0% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Renaissance Technologies Corp., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 4.1%. Furthermore, CEO Dian Taylor is the owner of 3.2% of the company's shares.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 25 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Artesian Resources

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Artesian Resources Corporation. Insiders have a US$47m stake in this US$435m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 40% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Artesian Resources. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Artesian Resources you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

