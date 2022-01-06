Is Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1160 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARTL's full-year earnings has moved 43.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ARTL has gained about 0.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 3.9% on average. This means that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX). The stock has returned 3.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Avalo Therapeutics, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 538 individual stocks and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.2% so far this year, so ARTL is performing better in this area.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 230-stock industry is ranked #158. The industry has moved -6.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Artelo Biosciences, Inc. and Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

