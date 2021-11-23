Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arrow Electronics (ARW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arrow Electronics is one of 647 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arrow Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ARW has returned 31.5% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 27.3%. This means that Arrow Electronics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

ASE Technology Hldg (ASX) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.5%.

For ASE Technology Hldg, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arrow Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.7% this year, meaning that ARW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ASE Technology Hldg belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #47. The industry has moved +36.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arrow Electronics and ASE Technology Hldg as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

