Is Arrow Electronics (ARW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Arrow Electronics (ARW) is a stock many investors are watching right now. ARW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.78. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ARW's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.61 and as low as 5.32, with a median of 10.23.

ARW is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.10. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ARW's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.38. Within the past year, ARW's PEG has been as high as 11.51 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.48.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. ARW has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Arrow Electronics is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, ARW sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

