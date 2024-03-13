Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Armstrong World Industries is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 4.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AWI has returned 23.8% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 10.7%. This means that Armstrong World Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (DFH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.9%.

In Dream Finders Homes Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armstrong World Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.4% so far this year, so AWI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dream Finders Homes Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 17-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +7.9% year to date.

Armstrong World Industries and Dream Finders Homes Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

