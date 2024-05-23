Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Armstrong World Industries (AWI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Armstrong World Industries is one of 94 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AWI has returned about 16.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 9.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Armstrong World Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Acuity Brands (AYI) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.6%.

Over the past three months, Acuity Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armstrong World Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.5% so far this year, so AWI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Acuity Brands belongs to the Building Products - Lighting industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved +27.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Armstrong World Industries and Acuity Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

